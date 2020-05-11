Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock Price Up 11%

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) rose 11% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.29 and last traded at $7.24, approximately 2,872,931 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,447,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.54. The company has a market cap of $473.35 million, a PE ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 2.05.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 73,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 18,188 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 24,963 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 47,213 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 51.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 407,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 137,700 shares during the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

