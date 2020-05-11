Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL)’s share price was up 11.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.29, approximately 56,752,901 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 240% from the average daily volume of 16,716,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vislink Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) by 72.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 735,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,356 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Vislink Technologies worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions worldwide. The company designs, develops, and distributes TV news and broadcast microwave video systems under the IMT brand for broadcast, sports/entertainment/education, public safety, and defense markets, as well as provides engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services.

