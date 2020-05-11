Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth $221,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $166.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Securities raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.94.

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director David P. Steiner purchased 5,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.61 per share, for a total transaction of $383,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,016,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,338. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.68. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $152.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.