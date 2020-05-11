W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Purchases 11,312 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,312 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 37,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,214,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,671. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.91. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.