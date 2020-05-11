W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Raises Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,504,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,632,724,000 after purchasing an additional 395,883 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,495,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,949 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,964,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,808,000 after purchasing an additional 278,069 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,002,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $956,015,000 after purchasing an additional 91,985 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $687,326,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.93.

In other news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,731,501.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $632,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,440,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PNC stock traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,481,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.66. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.