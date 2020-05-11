Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Providence Wealth Advisors LLC

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,275 shares during the quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,059,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 579,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,181,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,141 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 22,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.78. 51,361,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,205,448. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.83. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

