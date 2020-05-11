Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th.

Western New England Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Western New England Bancorp has a payout ratio of 71.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Western New England Bancorp to earn $0.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $5.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $139.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.46. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 12.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven G. Richter acquired 9,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $49,027.11. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WNEB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.88.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

