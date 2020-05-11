Wisdom Tree Investments Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:WETF)

Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th.

Wisdom Tree Investments has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 27.9% per year over the last three years. Wisdom Tree Investments has a dividend payout ratio of 80.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Wisdom Tree Investments to earn $0.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.2%.

Get Wisdom Tree Investments alerts:

Shares of WETF opened at $3.08 on Monday. Wisdom Tree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $481.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony Bossone bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $411,000.00. Also, insider Jeremy Schwartz bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $46,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.