Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Downgraded by Cfra to “Hold”

Cfra cut shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WYND. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $73.00 to $44.10 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $66.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Destinations from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nomura dropped their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $65.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.46.

NYSE WYND traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,899. Wyndham Destinations has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $53.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.90.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.48). Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The company had revenue of $558.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 4,000 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 32,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wyndham Destinations by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 201,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

