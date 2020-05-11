Zacks Investment Research Downgrades RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RF INDUSTRIES LTD. is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of coaxial connectors used in radio communications applications as well as in computers, test instruments, PC LANS and antenna devices. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of RF Industries in a report on Friday, March 13th.

RFIL stock remained flat at $$5.56 during mid-day trading on Friday. 19,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,344. The stock has a market cap of $54.26 million, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.08. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $8.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.77.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Research analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. RF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In other RF Industries news, Director Gerald T. Garland purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $38,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,358.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 54,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 259,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 68,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 746,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 25,978 shares during the last quarter. 30.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

