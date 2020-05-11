ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Trading 26.3% Higher

ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN)’s stock price rose 26.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.44, approximately 4,953,658 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 3,049% from the average daily volume of 157,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered ZK International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. The company offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

