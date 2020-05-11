Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Shares Up 11.5%

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) rose 11.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.37 and last traded at $4.45, approximately 4,552,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 642% from the average daily volume of 613,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZYNE shares. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.61.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.23. The stock has a market cap of $94.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 3.04.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

