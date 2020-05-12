$0.39 EPS Expected for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.29. OceanFirst Financial posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OceanFirst Financial.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.59 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 22.27%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised OceanFirst Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Steven E. Brady sold 11,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $280,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $41,960.00. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 278.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 568,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after buying an additional 418,719 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at about $2,227,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,823 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,584,000 after purchasing an additional 114,196 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 239,147 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 96,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,913 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,916,000 after buying an additional 90,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.71. 17,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,034. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $938.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This is an increase from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.85%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.