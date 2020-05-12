$0.40 EPS Expected for II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) to announce earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.26. II-VI posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for II-VI.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $627.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.66 million. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IIVI shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on II-VI from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on II-VI from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on II-VI from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded II-VI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

Shares of IIVI stock traded up $8.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.64. The stock had a trading volume of 907,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -69.20 and a beta of 1.17. II-VI has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average is $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

In other news, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $353,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,077,630.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,665,950. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in II-VI by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,629 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its position in II-VI by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,517,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,943,000 after purchasing an additional 797,000 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in II-VI by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,387,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,382,000 after purchasing an additional 674,256 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in II-VI during the 4th quarter worth about $46,943,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in II-VI by 2,106.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,323,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on II-VI (IIVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.