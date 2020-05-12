12,905 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Bought by Darrell & King LLC

Darrell & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Darrell & King LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,430,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,637,000 after acquiring an additional 49,165 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,335,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,437,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,686,000 after purchasing an additional 22,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,913,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,621,000 after purchasing an additional 33,491 shares in the last quarter.

IVW traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.19. 628,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,877. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $140.84 and a 1 year high of $211.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.16.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

