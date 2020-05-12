1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Short Interest Update

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 282,200 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the April 15th total of 217,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other 1st Source news, CEO Christopher J. Murphy III acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $71,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 513,371 shares in the company, valued at $14,764,549.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Schwabero acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.81 per share, with a total value of $32,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,634.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $122,375. 20.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRCE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in 1st Source in the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in 1st Source by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 86,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in 1st Source in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in 1st Source in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in 1st Source by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 232,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,078,000 after acquiring an additional 92,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SRCE. ValuEngine raised shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ SRCE traded down $1.77 on Tuesday, hitting $29.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,179. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average of $44.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $839.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.13. 1st Source has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $53.42.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $79.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.30 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 10.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 1st Source will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

