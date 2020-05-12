3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $2.78 on Monday, hitting $145.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,033,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,521. The stock has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $187.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that 3M Co will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,401 shares of company stock valued at $7,236,846. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.85.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

