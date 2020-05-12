4,000 Shares in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Bought by Darrell & King LLC

Darrell & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000. Tiffany & Co. comprises 0.1% of Darrell & King LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TIF. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TIF stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,145. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $78.60 and a 12-month high of $134.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.68 and a 200-day moving average of $129.27.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TIF shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.76.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

