4,441 Shares in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,441 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $9,979,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,582,137.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.67. 8,444,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,650,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $98.85 and a 12 month high of $133.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.13 and a 200-day moving average of $118.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.04.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.