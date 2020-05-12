4,568 Shares in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Bought by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Separately, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,133,000.

Get iShares International Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

BATS:IGRO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.12. 21,206 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $51.17 and a twelve month high of $62.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average of $54.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.