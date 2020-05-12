6,184 Shares in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Bought by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in SYSCO by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.23.

NYSE:SYY traded down $1.59 on Monday, reaching $51.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,776,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,268,333. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.69.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

