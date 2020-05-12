77,748 Shares in KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:KDFI) Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:KDFI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned about 3.53% of KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

NYSEARCA KDFI traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $20.40. 2,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,797. KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $27.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.92.

