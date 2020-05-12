7,928 Shares in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Bought by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,157,509,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773,468 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,141 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,690,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 118.7% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,411,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,333 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

WFC traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,347,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,205,448. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.20. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

In related news, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

