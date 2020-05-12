9258 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,095 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $6,050,510,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 34,603,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,634,000 after purchasing an additional 581,152 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 11,950.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,522,000 after acquiring an additional 26,591,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,941,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,351,000 after acquiring an additional 119,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.58. The company had a trading volume of 68,564,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,506,900. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $196.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.03.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.74.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

