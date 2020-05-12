9258 Wealth Management LLC Buys 406 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $376.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $359.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.60. The firm has a market cap of $106.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.36.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.