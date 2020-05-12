9258 Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

9258 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.5% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $293.45. 6,111,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,133,551. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $340.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.61 and a 200-day moving average of $304.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

