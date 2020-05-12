9258 Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 20.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,653 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $846,000. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.49.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.48. 6,596,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,286,196. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.12. The company has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

