9258 Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 10,205 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,033,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 107,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Capital One National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,590,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 163,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,105,483 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.83.

