9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 259 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,388,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,388,000 after acquiring an additional 457,631 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,479,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 822.6% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 473,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,976,000 after buying an additional 421,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,186,000 after buying an additional 411,886 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IJH stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $166.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,081,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,206. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $210.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.06.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.