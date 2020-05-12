9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 479 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

9258 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,898 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.77.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,622,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $1.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $288.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,486,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,295,269. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $306.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

