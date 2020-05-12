9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 628 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

9258 Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $3.94 on Monday, reaching $87.90. 19,097,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,589,596. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $97.86. The stock has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.63.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 165.18%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.91.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

