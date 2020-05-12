9258 Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

9258 Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 122,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 54,955 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 26.4% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 168,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,625,000 after acquiring an additional 35,220 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 186.7% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 44.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 559,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,842,000 after acquiring an additional 41,464 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,301,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,971,274. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $100.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,441 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $740,058.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $188,141.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,575.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,585 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,283. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. DZ Bank raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.19.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

