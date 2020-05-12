Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,566 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 375,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $32,657,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 26,503 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank Trust lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 20,248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $347,002.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,109.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,601 shares of company stock valued at $15,485,416. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.68.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $95.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,121,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,849,734. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.25. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $165.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

