Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,148 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 23,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,186 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 27,887 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $39,785.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,746.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,796.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,601 shares of company stock worth $15,485,416 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,236,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,014,508. The stock has a market cap of $165.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.09. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

