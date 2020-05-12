Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Lessened by Employers Holdings Inc.

Employers Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 68.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,720 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 16,970 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total value of $347,002.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,601 shares of company stock valued at $15,485,416 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

ABT traded down $2.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.79. The stock had a trading volume of 456,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,849,734. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.25. The firm has a market cap of $165.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

