AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 84.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,926 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.91.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $3.94 on Monday, hitting $87.90. The company had a trading volume of 19,152,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,589,596. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $97.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.96 and a 200 day moving average of $84.63. The company has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

