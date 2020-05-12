Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Sold by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,098,041 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 992,410 shares during the quarter. Abercrombie & Fitch makes up approximately 4.8% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned about 6.65% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $37,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,824 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 19,137 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $17,569,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANF. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $11.01. 4,505,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,613,973. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $27.14. The company has a market cap of $652.32 million, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $156,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 299,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,420.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 47,000 shares of company stock worth $512,800. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

