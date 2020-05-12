AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million.

ACRX stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.53. 2,205,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,627. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $124.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.84. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $3.28.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.