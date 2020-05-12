Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.73), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 50.71%. The company had revenue of $12.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 million.

Shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions stock traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,436,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,006. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $137.96 million, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

