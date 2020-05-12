Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,050 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,267,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $68,087,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,797,735 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $328,048,000 after buying an additional 448,348 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 905,164 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $78,188,000 after buying an additional 431,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,624,021 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $140,283,000 after buying an additional 430,580 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded down $6.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.78. 217,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634,070. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.19 and a twelve month high of $108.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $764.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $832,943.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,728.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,196. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.65.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

