Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK) Shares Sold by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital lessened its holdings in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 160,000 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,705,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 108,526 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 140.4% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 16,177 shares in the last quarter. 35.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALSK traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.48. The stock had a trading volume of 294,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,659. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86. The company has a market cap of $120.51 million, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $58.27 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Profile

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

