Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th.

Alliance Data Systems has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Alliance Data Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 9.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Alliance Data Systems to earn $16.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.

Alliance Data Systems stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.23. 44,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,222. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00. Alliance Data Systems has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $159.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.58.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($3.77). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sharen J. Turney acquired 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.16 per share, with a total value of $52,026.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,568.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Theriault acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.60 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,855 shares of company stock valued at $373,883 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADS. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Argus downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.73.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

