Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th.
Alliance Data Systems has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Alliance Data Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 9.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Alliance Data Systems to earn $16.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.
Alliance Data Systems stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.23. 44,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,222. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00. Alliance Data Systems has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $159.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.58.
In other news, Director Sharen J. Turney acquired 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.16 per share, with a total value of $52,026.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,568.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Theriault acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.60 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,855 shares of company stock valued at $373,883 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADS. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Argus downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.73.
About Alliance Data Systems
Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.
