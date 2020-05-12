Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.44% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Allot Communications in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allot Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.
ALLT traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $11.77. 38,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.11 million, a PE ratio of -47.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49. Allot Communications has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
About Allot Communications
Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.
