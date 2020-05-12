Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Allot Communications in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allot Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

ALLT traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $11.77. 38,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.11 million, a PE ratio of -47.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49. Allot Communications has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its stake in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Allot Communications were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

