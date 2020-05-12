Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Lifted by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.5% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $27.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,375.74. 1,386,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,082. The company has a market cap of $947.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,224.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,325.47. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,299.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total transaction of $5,393,065.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,295,720 shares of company stock worth $85,349,673. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

