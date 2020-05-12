Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% in the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the first quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 4,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.2% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 29,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.8% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 67,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,978,000 after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares during the period. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,295,720 shares of company stock valued at $85,349,673. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $18.59 on Tuesday, reaching $1,384.67. 1,036,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,155. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,224.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,325.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

