Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 33,953 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,953 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Prudential Financial worth $21,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 405.1% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 32,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRU stock traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,551,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,633. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.71. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $103.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 37.64%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total value of $722,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $140,914.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,502.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,596 shares of company stock worth $4,501,775 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. DOWLING & PARTN cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.71.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

