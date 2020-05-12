Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,899,062 Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 22,901.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,924,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,899,062 shares during the quarter. Holly Energy Partners comprises 1.3% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Holly Energy Partners worth $83,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,984,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 31.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on HEP. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

Shares of HEP stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.82. The stock had a trading volume of 424,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,527. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.72. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $30.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.74% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 74.87%.

In related news, VP Kenneth Norwood bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $25,270.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 43,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,012.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.