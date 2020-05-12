Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,623,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 847,249 shares during the quarter. DCP Midstream comprises approximately 0.7% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of DCP Midstream worth $47,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DCP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,434,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $465,126,000 after buying an additional 1,202,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,155,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,298,000 after buying an additional 531,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 682,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,705,000 after buying an additional 422,394 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 2,178,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,348,000 after buying an additional 393,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 525.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 364,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after buying an additional 306,520 shares in the last quarter. 37.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

In other DCP Midstream news, CEO Kempen Wouter T. Van purchased 64,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $464,400.00. Also, CFO Sean O’brien purchased 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $99,165.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,165. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 107,425 shares of company stock valued at $820,863 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DCP traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.10. 1,653,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,430. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. DCP Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $33.45.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported ($2.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($3.13). DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.26%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

