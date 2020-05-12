Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 401,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,398 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $51,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

VTI stock traded down $3.14 on Tuesday, reaching $144.35. 4,844,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,723,920. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.55. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

