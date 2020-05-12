Alps Advisors Inc. Has $126.71 Million Holdings in EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,738,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808,023 shares during the quarter. EQM Midstream Partners makes up approximately 2.0% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 5.18% of EQM Midstream Partners worth $126,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQM. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 19,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 500,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after buying an additional 14,343 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in EQM Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $431,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,585,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,341,000 after purchasing an additional 409,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in EQM Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $7,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQM shares. US Capital Advisors raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on EQM Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on EQM Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EQM Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.78.

EQM Midstream Partners stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.85. 1,378,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,373. EQM Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $46.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 2.01.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $425.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that EQM Midstream Partners LP will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. EQM Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.78%.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

